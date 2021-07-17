Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Truck on 275

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-275 on Friday morning, the Boone Co. Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1.6-mile marker just after 10 a.m.

According to witnesses, as relayed by the sheriff's office, the pedestrian walked into the path of the tractor-trailer.

That pedestrian was transported by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

