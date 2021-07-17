Presentation Explores How Transportation Transformed Ludlow

The role of transportation in Ludlow will be the focus of an upcoming NKY History Hour at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Covington.

Kenton County Public Library Executive Director Dave Schroeder, a Ludlow native, will lead the virtual discussion via Zoom, exploring how transportation played a major role in the development and current reinvention of the city.

The talk will range from the early days of horse-drawn carriages, streetcars, automobiles, buses, and river traffic.

It is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. To register and participate in the free event, click here. Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM's Facebook page.

Schroeder, the 2017 recipient of BCM's Two-Headed Calf Service to History Award, was named executive director of the Kenton County library in 2007.

NKY History Hour presentations will take place every other Wednesday evening during the summer. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

-Staff report

Photo provided