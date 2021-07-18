With Bocce Title, Dayton Mayor Claims NKY Triple Crown

Dayton Mayor Ben Baker can now claim top prizes in three signature Northern Kentucky events, what he calls the NKY Triple Crown.

Last week, Baker, and his partner, Dayton City Administrator Jay Fossett, won the annual bocce ball tournament at Pompilio's restaurant that kicks off Newport's Italianfest.

The tournament typically features pairings of local mayors with their respective top city administrators, or another representative from the local government.

The Dayton team bested Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman and Councilman Jerry Deatherage to win the tournament.

En route to the title game, Dayton also ousted Bellevue and Cold Spring.

For Baker, it is the third major local competition that he has won: in 2012 his team, the Brown Team Bombers, won the WANK World Series wiffle ball crown, and in 2018, won the Ludlow Derby (or Rat Races) at Covington Turners.

“We are happy to bring the Italianfest Mayors Bocce Ball Tournament trophy back to the City of Dayton after a seven-year hiatus,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker. “For me personally, its accomplishes the Northern Kentucky Triple Crown, after my WANK World Series wiffeball ring with the Brown Team Bombers in 2012 and my Ludlow Derby championship at Turner’s in Covington in 2018.”

As for the bocce tournament, two teams from Newport, and a team from Covington and one from Campbell County also participated.

-Staff report

Photo provided