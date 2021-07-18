Park Hills Addresses Parking, Stop Signs in City

Park Hills city council discussed some challenges about parking on certain streets such as Cleveland and Mt. Allen.

Councilwoman Pam Spoor warned residents to avoid Cleveland where construction equipment is present, noting that the street is already narrow, and is now more hazardous.

She said that it is increasingly difficult there to see pedestrians among the construction vehicles and parked cars.

Spoor said that one woman ended up soaked in rain and in a ditch to avoid being hit by a car.

Police Chief Stanley Cody suggested eliminating parking on Cleveland, but if there is no sign indicating that policy, he can't tell people not to park there.

Dan VonHandorf, the city's public works director, said that he spotted a pickup truck parked illegally there.

"The truck was on the wrong side of the road in a no parking zone," he said.

VonHandorf said that he put up temporary no-parking signs but needed permanent ones. In spite of the placement of permanent signs, some cars are still parking illegally.

"I am more than willing to do my job," said VonHandorf, "but I want somebody else to help me with backup."

Council members suggested that tow signs also be placed there.

VonHandorf said that he would order them.

Councilman Kevin Downes asked whether a fire truck could access those streets and Fire Chief John Rigney said that it is difficult on a good day, but more so now.

"It's practically impassable for us to get through," Rigney said. "Jackson is tight, too. We almost got hit head-on there. We take our time in that area. There are boulders on the side of the road, and we don't want to run into those. But if we had to get a truck through we would do what we had to do. Again, the truck has a big bumper. We will do what we have to."

Chief Stanley said that he will have his officers start to cite people for illegally parking on Tuesday morning.

The subject of people running stop signs was also brought up, especially around Trolley Park, where there is a playground.

Stanley suggested speed bumps there since he cannot station an officer on the site.

Council decided to park a cruiser at different locations and to place temporary speed humps at intersections near Trolley Park.

In other business, Police Officer Joseph Wilder was promoted to sergeant.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor