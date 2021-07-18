Photos: Ground Broken on New St. Elizabeth Physicians Office in Taylor Mill

Ground was broken last week on a new office for St. Elizabeth Physicians in Taylor Mill.

The office will be near the forthcoming United Dairy Farmers location in the city.

The event included officials from St. Elizabeth, Mayor Dan Bell, City Administrator Brian Haney, State Rep. Kim Moser, and City Commissioners Carolyn Braden and Mark Kreimborg. Also president were representatives from the Paul Hemmer Company.

The office is expected to open in the spring.

