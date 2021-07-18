River City Living: Historic Dayton Home Also Houses Floral Design Business

This week's episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living returns us to Dayton, where we find a house that is not only home for a local couple, but also home to a floral design business.

The new episode, part of a weekly series produced by the Catalytic Fund, can be seen here.

Sarina and Harrison Bigney found this historic property four years ago, already updated by a previous owner.

Sarina Bigney uses one of the rooms to hold flowers and a mural painted by her husband.

The flower room is right off the dining room and Sarina admits that the dining table is often covered in floral arrangements for clients.

“We’ve only eaten there a few times,” she said.

The whole house reflects her love for flowers and plants. Combined with macrame, brass accents and layered textiles, they give the home its “boho chic” style.

Harrison recently finished turning the backyard into an entertainment area. They have a new deck with darts and shuffleboard, a grassy area for other games and raised planting beds made from old dresser drawers. He even painted a mural for Sarina to use in her marketing photos.

Just like Sarina and Harrison, this 120-year-old Dayton house works hard and plays hard.

New episodes of Beyond the Curb: River City Living are released on Fridays. The entire series can be found at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours.

