Scott Student Receives Honorable Mention in "Maestro of Tomorrow" Competition

A Scott High School student received an honorable mention in the first Maestro of Tomorrow competition hosted by Cincinnati Public Radio, home to 90.9 WGUC (classical music), 91.7 WVXU (NPR and local news/talk), and the program Classics for Kids.

The competition is a new scholarship program to identify outstanding young local artists and to help them envision a life in music beyond high school.

Home-school student Mateo Martinez-Schwartz won the top prize of $1,000, while two Cincinnati students finished as runners-up and received $500 each.

Scott student and May Festival Chorus member Calia Burdette was among six honorable mentions, and the only one from a Kentucky school.

Judges for the competition were WGUC staff members Elaine Diehl, Jessica Lorey, Suzanne Bona (host of Sunday Baroque), and Naomi Lewin (host of Classics for Kids); Jason Holmes of Cincinnati Boychoir; local violinist and activist Preston Bell Charles III; and recent UC-CCM graduate Yi Chun Sarah Tsai.

“I was honored to participate on the judging panel for this inaugural Maestro of Tomorrow Competition,” said Jessica Lorey, WGUC’s music director. “It is a unique competition in that it honors students who show signs of musical leadership and a desire to share music with their community but who may not currently have the opportunities to reach their potential. To be able to help a student in need with music lessons or the opportunity to purchase an instrument is such a privilege. We had a talented group of students participate in this year’s competition, and I look forward to seeing how Maestro of Tomorrow encourages and equips young Cincinnati musicians to fulfill their dreams in years to come.”

Details on next year's contest are forthcoming, an announcement said.

