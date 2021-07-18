Taylor Mill Hopes to Honor Singer Carly Pearce with New Signs in City

The City of Taylor Mill is hoping to honor one of its natives with signs announcing the city as the hometown of country music star Carly Pearce.

The city commission approved an effort last week to approach the state about installing such signs at the north and south end of Taylor Mill.

Pearce, whose last name was Slusser when she was growing up in Taylor Mill, attended Woodland Middle School and Scott High School.

She has since made it big in Nashville and was recently made a member of the famed Grand Ole Opry after being invited by country music legend Dolly Parton.

Two of Pearce's singles have reached the top ten of the Billboard country music charts: "Every Little Thing" in 2017 and "I Hope You're Happy Now", a duet with singer Lee Brice, in 2019. Both topped out at #5.

Pearce is slated to perform in Newport on September 2 and is expected to give her blessing to the new signage in her hometown, city officials said. The signs will be unveiled that day at Pride Park, though more precise details are to be announced later.

In other business at the city, the city commission approved an annual contract for city attorney Frank Wichmann, whose new two-year has him being paid $35,490 in the first year and $36,200 in the second.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo: Carly Pearce at the Grand Ole Opry (provided)