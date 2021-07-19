Ft. Mitchell Approves Fairness Ordinance Extending Protections to LGBTQ People

Ft. Mitchell city council unanimously approved what is commonly referred to as a fairness ordinance, extending legal protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer-identifying people (LGBTQ).

The city becomes the 23rd across Kentucky to do so, and the latest in a string of cities in Northern Kentucky to adopt the legislation.

The legislation bans discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations and was presented last month by council members Kim Nachazel and Mary Burns.

The twenty-three Kentucky municipalities that have approved local Fairness Ordinances include: Louisville (1999), Lexington (1999), Covington (2003), Vicco (2013), Frankfort (2013), Morehead (2013), Danville (2014), Midway (2015), Paducah (2018), Maysville (2018), Henderson (2019), Dayton (2019), Georgetown (2019), Versailles (2019), Bellevue (2019), Highland Heights (2019), Fort Thomas (2020), Woodford County (2020), Cold Spring (2020), Newport (2020), Crescent Springs (2021), Augusta (2021). and Fort Mitchell (2021).

Two additional Kentucky cities have partial Fairness Ordinances that extend some LGBTQ discrimination protections, Ashland (housing protections) and Cynthiana (housing and public accommodations protections).

Two Statewide Fairness Laws, which would expand similar protections across the Commonwealth, have been pre-filed for the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly along with the HEROES Act, which would restore state veterans benefits to some LGBTQ service members. The U.S. Senate is currently considering the national Equality Act, which passed the House of Representatives, and would also extend similar LGBTQ discrimination protections across the country.

-Staff report

Image provided by the Fairness Campaign