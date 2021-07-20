Baker Hunt Announces First Art Show Since COVID-19 Hit

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center announced its first public art show since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Covington-based center's Artists' Show will feature work by students, and is scheduled for August 22 from noon to 3 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to wander through the historic Baker Hunt campus, enjoy refreshments, and view the artwork.

A variety of artists and mediums will be represented, including those studying under Ken Buck, Baker Hunt artist-in-residence.

Among those is Anne Ellington, who often depicts landscapes and pets in pastel. She sees her art as a necessary creative outlet that filled a void after selling her floral business, an announcement said.



Laura Bowman described the important role creating art played in her life over the past 17 months. “At the beginning of the pandemic, painting preserved my sanity," she said.

Bowman will showcase artwork created during this time.

-Staff report

Photo: Unstarry Night Over the Arno by Laura Bowman (provided)