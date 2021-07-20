Edgewood Honors Retiring Police Officer, Approves School Resource Officers

Edgewood city council adopted a resolution authorizing Mayor John Link to sign a memorandum of agreement with St. Elizabeth Healthcare in which the city will looking industrial revenue bonds to support the new orthopedic surgery center coming.

The bonds, in which the city serves as a conduit and the bonds do not reflect as debt for the city, would be for thirty years for developer Al Neyer.

City Administrator Brian Dehner explained that the county would own the site and lease it to St. Elizabeth for the length of the bond.

Attorney Richard Spoor was present to give an overview of the project and answer any questions council might have. He said that the school board will probably approve the project because it is payment in lieu of taxes, so it doesn't affect the state funding that follows students.

"It truly benefits all entities involved," Spoor said.

Meanwhile, council also approved four city police officers to serve as school resource officers. The city will provide four such officers at $30,000 each paid for by the school district.

Mayor John Link honored Officer Brian Burch on his retirement after twenty year of service, including eight with Edgewood. Link read a proclamation, and then presented him with with a plaque. Burch was also presented with a gift card in lieu of a farewell party.

Later in the meeting, council voted to declare Burch's service weapon as surplus so that it could be presented to Burch.

Several concerts are being planned for the Tuesday night concerts in the park. July 19 saw Moonshine Drive, while on July 27, Cassette Junkies will play, and East of Austin will play on August 3.

The 18th annual golf outing at the Golf Courses of Kenton County will take place on August 6.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor