Former Bromley Mayor Donnie Jobe Killed in Crash; Was Facing Corruption Trial

Former Bromley Mayor Donnie Jobe was killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash on Madison Pike (KY 17) near Pioneer Park in Covington.

According to Covington Police, three vehicles were involved in a crash on Madison Pike at around 8:40 p.m., one of which was a motorcycle operated by Jobe.

Police said Wednesday that the driver of one vehicle turned north from Pioneer Park to Madison Pike but in the southbound lanes. That vehicle crashed into Jobe's motorcycle, which was traveling southbound on 17.

Jobe, 39, died at the scene.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Jobe was facing a September trial after being indicted on corruption charges. The trial had been continued multiple times over the year, but Kenton County Commonwealth's Rob Sanders told The River City News on Wednesday that Jobe was set to appear for trial on September 15.

Jobe was arrested in October 2018 about a year and a half after the Bromley city building was raided by investigators.

In January of 2019, Jobe was indicted by a Kenton County Grand Jury on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by failure to make required disposition, theft by deception, four counts of tampering with public record, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of public trust. To read more about those charges, click here to read The River City News's coverage from January 2019.

Sanders moved to dismiss those charges on Tuesday in light of Jobe's death. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jobe’s family while they deal with this tragedy," Sanders said in a statement to RCN.

Jobe, who was also chief of the Bromley Fire Department while serving as mayor, resigned as mayor in September of 2017 and stepped down as fire chief after his arrest.

The Bromley Fire Department was later disbanded by the city council, which now contracts with the City of Ludlow for primary fire service. A few years earlier, the Bromley department faced an examination by the Kentucky Fire Commission which looked into whether names listed as firefighters in the department were legitimate.

Photo: Mayor Donnie Job, seated center, at a Bromley city council meeting in 2015 (RCN file)