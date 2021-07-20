Second Meeting Planned for New Kenton Co. Park

Kenton County is hosting a second public meeting to gather input on plans for a new 225-acre park on Independence Station Road where a golf course once operated.

The meeting will be in-person and virtual on Wednesday, August 4, at the Kenton County Government Center (1840 Simon Kenton Way) at 5:30 p.m. It will also be available to view via the video platform Zoom.

“After our first public meeting in April, we received over 200 submissions of feedback from the public,” said Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Input is critical in helping us create the best park for the County. We are excited to see the continued development, especially with the help of Kenton County residents”

The meeting will be led by Human Nature, the organization hired by Kenton County to create a master plan for the park, consisting of three phases: awareness, exploration, and vision.

The county is currently seeking feedback for the second phase which includes looking at a variety of design options for the entire site and getting the public's input on design preferences.

Meeting attendees will watch a short presentation and then be asked various questions pertaining to this phase of the project. Those attending in person are asked to bring an electronic device (i.e. smartphones, tablet, laptop) so they can participate in an online, live survey. A limited number of devices will be provided.

Online participants will also be able to partake in the survey.

The Zoom link for the meeting is: https://bit.ly/kcparkmeeting2.

For those unable to attend the meeting, a copy of the presentation and survey will be posted on the Kenton County website New Park project page at http://bit.ly/newkcpark. The survey will remain open until August 19th. Paper copies are available at the Parks & Recreation Office.

The new park is currently open for passive recreation, including hiking, fishing, biking, wildlife observation, and walking. Visitors are welcome on the property from dawn to dusk and are asked to be mindful of the two adjacent golf courses.

The address is 604 Independence Station Road, Independence. There are no concessions or restrooms currently available.

-Staff report