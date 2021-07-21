Clean-Up of Doe Run Lake Terrain Planned

A clean-up of the terrain at Doe Run Lake is planned for next week.

Sportsman's Warehouse is teaming up with Kenton County Parks & Recreation on Thursday, July 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for the effort at 1501 Bullock Pen Road in Covington.

Volunteers are invited to join while paddling in the lake or hiking the trails.

Garbage bags, gloves and waste removal will be provided, a news release said.

Volunteers should meet in the parking area near the boat launch.

For additional information, call 859-525-PLAY (7529).

-Staff report