Fidelity to Add Nearly 600 Jobs at Covington Campus

Fidelity Investments announced Wednesday that it plans to hire nearly 600 people at its Covington campus, adding to the already hundreds of new hires since the beginning of 2020.

Governor Andy Beshear was at the site on Wednesday to celebrate the news at the city's largest single employer.

“Fidelity Investments was creating job opportunities for Kentuckians even during the depths of the pandemic, so it’s incredible to celebrate the company’s continued growth today, as our economy surges ahead,” said Beshear. “Fidelity’s commitment to providing Kentuckians with quality job and training opportunities will continue paying dividends as our state positions itself to lead in the post-COVID economy. I am so appreciative of the company’s longtime partnership, and I congratulate Fidelity on its strong, sustained growth in Kentucky.”

The news in Covington followed Beshear's appearance in Walton the day before where he helped Dollar General cut the ribbon in its new distribution center where 300 jobs are to be created.

A vast majority of the roughly 600 available positions at Fidelity’s Covington office are for unlicensed roles and do not require previous experience in financial services, though the company also is hiring for licensed roles and leadership, operations and technology jobs. Additionally, Fidelity will offer training to new employees who aspire to become certified or learn more about the financial services industry.

“These new jobs come at a time when people are reconsidering what kind of work they want to do, and where they see themselves,” said Kevin Canafax, vice president of regional public affairs at Fidelity Investments. “Fidelity employees help our customers with some of life’s most important financial goals, such as buying a home or planning for retirement. If you care about helping people, there’s a job here for you.”

These new hires will join the nearly 4,700 professionals already working for Fidelity in the Covington area, comprising mostly client and relationship management professionals, operations specialists and technologists. The company’s latest hiring effort adds to roughly 730 jobs created at Fidelity’s Covington campus since the beginning of 2020.

Since 1992, when Fidelity first located in Covington, the company’s workforce has increased nearly tenfold.

Headquartered in Boston, Fidelity employs more than 51,000 people across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said Fidelity continues playing an instrumental part in moving the region’s economy forward.

“Fidelity has played an enormous role in helping our community recover from the pandemic, and the company’s plans to hire hundreds bode well for our region’s economic future,” Knochelmann said. “Fidelity’s continued success here demonstrates the high caliber of people we have working in Kenton County and Northern Kentucky as a whole. I’m grateful for all Fidelity continues to do for our community.”

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer saluted Fidelity’s history in the city and said its continued expansion added energy to Covington’s accelerating economic momentum.

“As a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, I sponsored the legislation that smoothed the way for Fidelity’s arrival in Covington nearly three decades ago, and in the time since, the company has been a tremendous corporate partner and has played a key role in our city’s development,” Meyer said. “We remain committed to helping Fidelity grow and thrive here for years to come.”

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume said Fidelity is an important contributor to a successful financial services sector in the region.

“Fidelity’s significant investment and addition of hundreds of new, well-paying financial services career opportunities demonstrates there is an educated, available talent base in the Cincinnati region,” said Crume. “We appreciate their bullish approach to the post-pandemic recovery and growth strategy at their Northern Kentucky campus.”

