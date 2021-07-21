Longtime Dayton Teacher, School Board Chair Dies

The chairwoman of the Dayton board of education and a retired teacher in the district passed away suddenly Sunday, Dayton Independent Schools announced.

Rosann Sharon was 68.

She taught middle and high school math for 32 years at Dayton, retiring in 2008. She was elected to the board of education in 2008 and reelected every four years since, most recently last November when she easily received the most votes in a three-way race for two seats.

Sharon was chairperson of the board at the time her death.

No cause of death was announced publicly.

"It's with a heavy heart that we notify our Greendevil Community that we lost one of our greatest Greendevils," the school district said. "Ms. Rosann Sharon passed away suddenly on Sunday.

"Ms. Sharon held the Chairperson position on the board, volunteered at our schools, and mentored countless Greendevils all after retiring from Dayton High School as one of our most treasured math teachers."

While teaching at Dayton, Sharon was the coach of the academic and Odyssey of the Mind teams, and sponsored the yearbook, as well as the junior and senior classes. She worked nearly every Dayton athletic event, her obituary noted.

In 2016, she was named a Woman of the Year by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Sharon graduated from Campbell County High School in 1971 and then Eastern Kentucky University in 1975 where she earned bachelor's degree. The following year, she earned a master's degree in education from EKU.

According to her bio on the Dayton board of education website, Sharon's husband Tim was "the tech guy" for Dayton Schools in the first years of technology being introduced in state schools. He died in 2007.

She noted that she had no children of her own, "but has hundreds of children that she has taught – many who have remained close."

Sharon volunteered five days a week at Lincoln Elementary and Dayton High School.

A visitation is planned for Friday at the Dayton High School gym (200 Greendevil Lane) from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service is planned for Saturday at St. Paul Church in Fort Thomas at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate.

Her obituary states that in lieu of flowers, consider a memorial contribution in the name of Rosann Sharon to the Dayton Independent School District, 200 Clay Street, Dayton, Ky. 41074.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Rosann Sharon participates in a parade (Dayton Independent Schools photo)