Hiring Event Sunday as DHL Seeks to Fill 1,100 Position by Year's End

DHL Express is looking to fill 1,100 positions by the end of the year and is hosting a hiring event on Sunday.

The international express services provider is throwing a "block party" at Washington Park in Cincinnati where team members will be on site to provide information about the job opportunities.

There will also be music, food, games, and prizes.

DHL recently increased its hourly wages by more than 13%, the company said. Available positions include sort package handlers, ramp/tug agents, hub operations agents, customs entry agents, and clearance agents, with hourly wages up to $21 per hour, depending on position and shifts.

DHL also offers tuition reimbursement, paid vacation and holidays, two raises per year, health benefits, and flexible work schedules.

For more information, visit www.dhlcvg.jobs. If candidates are unable to attend the event, they are invited to apply in-person at the DHL Recruitment Center, 77 Comair Blvd., Erlanger.

The event runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Staff report