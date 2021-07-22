New Principal Named at Glenn O. Swing Elementary

Covington Independent Schools announced Ellen Peach as the new principal at Glenn O. Swing Elementary.

She began her career a a kindergarten teacher at the school twelve years ago.

“Glenn O. has become my home and the staff, students, and parents have become my family,’’ Peach said. “I believe strongly in the vision and mission we have here and want to continue to offer my leadership and support to this amazing community of staff, students, and families. There is nowhere else I would rather be.”

Peach has also taught first, third, and fourth grade classes at the school and has been assistant principal for the past two years.

She replaces Sherry Lindberg, now elementary director for the school district.

Glenn O. Swing is the top-scoring school in the district on state tests, and one of the highest-performing in the state.

“My ultimate goal is to ensure that the systems and practices we have worked tirelessly to put in place at GOS as well as our high expectations for academics, behavior, and overall success are upheld and unyielding,’’ Peach said.



Superintendent Alvin Garrison said Peach comes to the job with a wealth of strengths including curriculum development and design, data analysis, and working with diverse populations.



“I am very excited about Mrs. Peach and her team sustaining the high expectations for student success and collaboration,’’ Garrison said.



Peach earned a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education from the University of Dayton, a Master of Education in curriculum and teacher leadership from Miami University, and an education specialist in educational leadership from Northern Kentucky University.

Peach and her husband, Steven, have a 2-year old son and are expecting a baby girl soon.

