NKY Cities Awarded Millions Through American Rescue Plan

The Commonwealth of Kentucky announced more than $157 million in funding for cities across the state form the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the $1.9 trillion economic recovery legislation pushed by President Joe Biden and passed by Congress earlier this year.

In this particular funding announcement, the money is going to non-entitlement cities, or cities with under 50,000 people that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

In Northern Kentucky, only Covington is an entitlement city, meaning that it receives direct funding from HUD.

The funding will arrive to other local cities as soon as next week to offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more.

“Local governments have been important partners in our battle against COVID-19, and we know they have taken on great hardship and expenses to protect our people,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I’m relieved our eligible city governments will receive these funds, because if we are to build a better Kentucky, we must ensure our communities are supported and positioned for growth.”

The Ky. Department for Local Government (DLG) was tasked with distributing these funds. The cities were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG. Payments have been processed through Kentucky’s accounting system and are expected to be sent to cities Thursday.

Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury. Eligible local governments will receive half of their total allocation now, with the second half of funding coming between spring and summer of next year.

Below, see the local awards with the city name, the total amount awarded, and the first half amount expected to arrive.

KENTON COUNTY

Bromley (206,390; 103,195)

Crescent Springs (1.05 million; $525,427)

Crestview Hills (127,925; 63,962)

Edgewood (2.2 million; 1.13 million)

Elsmere (2.2 million; 1.1 million)

Erlanger (4.9 million; 2.5 million)

Fairview (15,000; 7,800)

Fort Mitchell (2.13 million; 1 million)

Fort Wright (1.48 million; 744,000)

Independence (7.38 million; 3.7 million)

Kenton Vale (13,600; 6,800)

Lakeside Park (715,000; 357,000)

Ludlow (875,000; 437,000)

Park Hills (772,000; 386,000)

Ryland Heights (279,000; 139,000)

Taylor Mill (1.7 million; 880,000)

Villa Hills (1.9 million; 966,000)

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Alexandria (2.5 million; 1.3 million)

Bellevue (1.48 million; 740,000)

Cold Spring (1.7 million; 850,000)

Crestview (133,000; 66,600)

Dayton (1.45 million; 726,000)

Fort Thomas (4.2 million; 2.1 million)

Highland Heights (1.8 million; 914,000)

Mentor (33,000; 16,500)

Newport (3.8 million; 1.9 million)

Silver Grove (307,000; 154,000)

Southgate (1.03 million; 520,000)

Wilder (791,000; 396,000)

Woodlawn (61,600; 30,800)

BOONE COUNTY

Florence (8.5 million; 4.3 million)

Union (1.5 million; 781,000)

Walton (1.05 million; 525,000)

-Staff report