Part of Locust Pike to Close Next Week for Roadside Work

Part of Locust Pike (KY 1930) will be closed all next week during the day.

The road, which snakes along the Licking River in Taylor Mill and Ryland Heights, will be closed Monday through Friday between Railroad Drive and Sinton/Spanton Road, a stretch of about three-tenths of a mile.

The closure will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that work crews will be lining culverts to improve water flow and drainage, and roadside safety.

Work is weather-permitted and may be changed as necessary.

