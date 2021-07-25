Campbell Co. Citizens Academy Returns in Fall

The Campbell County Fiscal Court will host its citizens academy in the fall, designed to improve civic education and to increase citizen engagement in the workings of the county government.

“The academy presented fabulous insights into the departments and people that make Campbell County exceptionally well-run and fiscally fit. The county’s future is in good hands,” said Jim Schroer, a participant in the program in 2017.

The nine-week educational program will include about thirty participants to meet each Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. September 13 through November 8.

Presentations on a wide variety of subjects will be given by local elected officials, community partners, and county staff.

Participants will walk away with a first-hand knowledge about their county government from how county tax dollars are put to work to fund basic services to how the county works with various partners to support regional economic growth and outstanding quality of life.

A 2018 participant said that she “was never bored” and that she learned “information that was brand new, even though I’ve lived here my whole life.”

“Our goal in delivering this program is to share information about the county’s structure and services with more people; if we are successful, my hope is that more citizens will become interested and more engaged in the important public work that we do,” said Judge/Executive Steve Pendery.

Campbell County Fiscal Court encourages interested residents and business owners to apply. Submit an application by August 27 to be considered.

More information and application can be found at http://campbellcountyky.gov.

-Staff report