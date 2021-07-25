Now Playing: Newport Playwrights' New Renaissance Musical Comic Caper

A pair of Newport-based writers are currently in production of their new show, All's Faire, described as a brand new musical comic caper set a Renaissance festival.

Penned by playwrights Alexx Rouse and Zach Robinson, with local songwriter James Allen, the show features original music, absurdist humor, puppets, pirates, magical creatures, and a private-eye duo.

From the description: When a crime wave rocks a Renaissance Faire, the bigwigs are ready to close the place down for good unless the culprit can be nabbed. Crime-fighting duo Johnson and Josh are on the case! They’re here to catch a thief, adventure with pirates, find a little magic, and maybe fall in love with a beautiful elf maiden along the way.

All’s Faire began life back in 2018 as a contender in Serials!, the annual episodic competitive theatre party hosted at Know Theatre in Cincinnati.

That production saw five episodes as audiences supported its run.

Now it has been adapted into a full-length play.

The show is currently on the road at various venues around town.

All's Faire kicks off Know Theatre's 24th season.

“It seems a perfect fit to kick off this season of new storymaking with a show by local artists that grew out of our Serials! Monday night theatre party," said Know Theatre Producing Artistic Director Andrew Hungerford. "In its creation and content, All’s Faire is a celebration of the storymaking power of community: Cincinnati’s deep community of theatrical artists as well as the community of Renaissance Faire folk across the country. It’s an opportunity to remind ourselves what it’s like to come together and collectively imagine another world.”

With the show, Zach Robinson also makes his mainstage directorial debut at Know. James Allen marks their Know debut as a lyricist, though previous credits include music for 2014's production of Moby Dick.

The show features cast members Jordan Trovillion, Andrew Ian Adams, Brianna Bernard, and James Creque.

While the show is being performed to live, in-person audiences, it will will also be offered as video-on-demand from July 30 through August 31.

The show opened Friday and Saturday at the Carnegie in Covington, and will also play the following dates:

Thursday, July 29, 7:30 PM: Humble Monk Brewing Co, Northside Friday, July 30, 7:30 PM: The Fitton Center, Hamilton

Saturday, July 31, 7:30 PM: The Carnegie, Covington

Sunday, August 1, 3 PM: Artsville, Madisonville

Thursday, August 5, 7:30 PM: Humble Monk Brewing Co, Northside Friday, August 6, 7:30 PM: BonBonerie Parking Lot, O’Bryonville Saturday, August 7, 7:30 PM: The Carnegie, Covington Sunday, August 8, 3 PM: Kennedy Heights Arts Center, Kennedy Heights Tickets: The standard ticket price is $25. Audiences may opt to support the Know’s initiative to pay all artists and employees a living wage by selecting the $35 Living Wage Ticket. Low-cost admission available for $15. On Wednesdays, as part of our Welcome Experiment, tickets are $5 in advance or FREE beginning one hour prior to the show.

-Staff report