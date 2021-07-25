River City Living: Inside the New Pickle Factory Boutique Hotel

The final episode from the second season of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, a video series exploring urban living in Northern Kentucky's river cities and produced by the Catalytic Fund, brings us inside the new Pickle Factory boutique short-term rental hotel in Covington.

The episode can be viewed here.

The River City News previously brought readers inside the newly renovated site in June.

The long abandoned 150-year old building boasts chic rooms for rent and an event space, as well as a bourbon experience.

Before the decorating and other fun activities could begin, the essential work of rebuilding and updating walls, floors and mechanicals had to be completed. The building’s owner, local investor and business owner Tony Milburn, was excited to bring it back to life.

While all this was being done, interior designer Mandy Lehman was making plans and going shopping. In fact, due to delays caused by COVID, she had more than a year to amass a treasure trove of interesting accessories, artwork and furnishings.

Each of the suites has a different theme, based on the history of the building or its location. This means that guests can stay, for example, in the Soda Pop Suite, the Pickle Jar, or the Neon Lights, to name a few. The colors and details in each suite reinforce the theme, creating eight unique experiences.

The property, listings and bookings will be managed by Jeremiah Hines, co-owner of Neat Suites, experts in short-term rentals.

The Pickle Factory provides a light-hearted, comfortable place for visitors to stay while they explore everything the region has to offer.

All the Season 1 and Season 2 episodes of the series can be viewed at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours.

-Staff report