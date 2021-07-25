Unemployment Rates Rise in All NKY Counties
Unemployment rates rose in June in 59 Kentucky counties, including all eight classified by the state as "Northern Kentucky" when producing the latest figures.
Fifty-five counties saw a lower rate in June compared to May, while six counties remained flat.
Boone County recorded the fourth-lowest rate in the state at 4.3%, an increase from May's rate of 3.3%.
Statewide, the current unemployment rate from June is 5.5%, an increase from 3.9% in May, and slightly lower than a year ago in June 2020 when the rate was 5.9%.
For the entire eight-county Northern Kentucky region, the unemployment rate for June was 4.6%, up from 3.5% in May, and still lower than a year ago when the June 2020 rate was 5.2%.
In Campbell County, the rate for June was 4.7%, up from 3.5% in May, but still lower than the 5.1% recorded in June 2020.
In Kenton County, the rate for June was also 4.7%, up from 3.6% in May, and lower than the 5.3% recorded a year ago.
-Staff report