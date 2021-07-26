"Rush to Judgment", Recounting Cov Cath D.C. Encounter, Wins Film Fest Awards

A locally-produced documentary about then-Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann’s viral encounter at the Lincoln Memorial won two awards at the Anthem Film Festival.

Rush To Judgment looks at the media mayhem that erupted over a viral video in January, 2019.

Director Steve Oldfield and Producer Ryan Anderson scored exclusive interviews with Sandmann and other key players involved in the story. They also feature podcasters from around the world and interviews with journalists, including The River City News publisher Michael Monks.

The independent filmmakers received the Excellence in Filmmaking Award for feature documentaries and the Audience Choice Award as the favorite feature film of the festival.

Previous winners include The Cartel, Poverty, Inc. and Raiders: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made.

“I’m speechless,” said Anderson, who is a first-time filmmaker. “To join the ranks of such respected docs is an honor,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to win awards but the best part of Anthem was meeting some really great filmmakers,” said Oldfield, who teaches film and journalism courses at Thomas More University. “Every film at Anthem takes on important issues and gets people talking,” he said. “I can’t wait to share some great films with my students.”

The Anthem Film Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary during Freedom Fest, an annual Libertarian gathering. This year, actor Dennis Quaid offered a sneak peak at his new film, Reagan, during the event in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Rush to Judgment is now available on Vimeo VOD and the producers are in talks with several other potential distributors.

For more information, go to https://www,RushtoJudgmentDocumentary.com.

-Staff report

Photo provided