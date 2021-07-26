Car Flees Covington Home Where Shots are Fired, Chase Ensues

This story has been corrected. The vehicle did not strike a home. Bullets allegedly fired from the vehicle struck the home, according to police. RCN regrets the error.

Police are looking for the driver and possible occupants of a vehicle that they say was involved in a shooting and high-speed chase.

Shots were fired in West Covington and then that vehicle fled across town and to the interstate where it reached speeds north of 100 miles per hour, before being discovered unoccupied in Erlanger.

At around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Covington Police were called to the 900 block of Montague Road for a report of shots fired.

Police were told that the shots were coming from a vehicle. Shots had struck the occupied home, police said. that had struck an occupied home on that block.

The car was described as a black Acura.

As Covington Police made their way to the scene, the Acura was located and an attempt to stop it ensued. The Acura fled to southbound Interstate 75 at a high speed, which police said exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Officers also said that the Acura's driver tried to run police off the road.

The pursuit continued to eastbound Interstate 275 where police abandoned the chase when the Acura abruptly changed several lanes and exited at Dixie Highway.

Police said that they could not safely exit the interstate.

The Acura was later located by Erlanger Police without anyone inside.

Covington Police said that on Montague Road shell casings were located from at least two different types of guns.

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses are being interviewed, police said. A news release stated that Covington Police believe that this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

This story may be updated when more information is learned.

-Staff report