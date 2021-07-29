Burlington Man Accused of Downloading Videos of Underage Girls

A Burlington man was arrested Thursday and charged with possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Ryan R. Guilfoyle was allegedly using a peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing network and connected with an undercover computer used by the Campbell County Police Department.

Police in Campbell County received more than 100 videos from Guilfoyle's electronic device. His home address in Burlington was identified through his IP address.

Campbell detectives referred the investigation to the Boone County Sheriff's Office which executed a search warrant on Remington Cove and arrested Guilfoyle.

According to the sheriff's office, Guilfoyle allegedly admitted to detectives that he had used a torrent software to download video files which contained videos of underage girls in sexual acts.

He was booked into the Boone County Detention Center on his felony charge with a $10,000 bond.

-Staff report