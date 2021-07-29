Erlanger Seeks Candidates for Council Vacancy
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 18:01 RCN Newsdesk
The City of Erlanger is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy on city council.
Longtime council member and city employee Kathy Cahill died earlier this month.
Qualified candidates are asked to submit a letter of intent or a resume to be considered by other members of council.
The information must be emailed for council review at info@cityoferlanger.com by noon on Tuesday, August 3.
In addition, those interested in the position should be prepared to make a three-to-four-minute speech to the city council. A special council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. so council members can hear from the applicants and then vote on the new member of city council.
-Staff report