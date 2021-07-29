Large Christian Music Festival Coming to Ark Encounter

What is being promoted as the world’s largest Christian music festival starts Monday at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown.

“40 Days & 40 Nights* of Gospel Music at The Ark” will run August 2 - September 10 with multiple concerts daily, well-known speakers and opportunities to experience the Ark Encounter attraction

More than 80 artists, including New Song, The Hoppers, The Isaacs, Karen Peck & New River, Triumphant, Selah, The Martins, Brian Free & Assurance, Lynda Randle, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Joseph Habedank, are slated to appear along with others.

National speakers include Dr. Robert Jeffress, Dr. David Jeremiah, Dr. Jerry Vines, Dr. Johnny Hunt, Dr. Tim Hill, Pastor C.T. Townsend, Dr. Barry Clardy, Ken Ham (founder and CEO of the Ark Encounter).

“Millions of people across America love gospel music," Ham said. "Abraham Productions and the Ark Encounter are offering a unique combination of award-winning groups, with a range of music styles like Southern gospel, country, contemporary Christian music, and bluegrass, all coming to the world’s leading Christian themed attraction. The Ark is also the number one attraction in Kentucky as determined by Attractions Magazine.”

This is the first time the Ark Encounter has hosted a major musical festival. Abraham Productions is the organizer and promoter, well known for producing large gospel music events such as “Singing In The Sun,” a 6-day event with 30 major artists and national speakers, taking up the entire 250,000 square foot Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. “Singing In The Sun” attracts people from more than 45 states and several countries.

“I expect that ‘40 Days and Nights’ at the Ark now will be our largest-attended music event to date,” said Ray Flynn, president of Abraham Productions. “I’m praying it will draw well over 100,000 people to the Ark. We expect many guests will come for more than one day, so the final attendance might end up being even higher.”

During the “40 Days & Nights of Gospel Music at the Ark,” concerts will be held in the mornings at 10 a.m., with the main event at 5 p.m.—taking place in the state-of-the-art Answers Center near the massive ship. Music will also be presented daily in Noah’s Village nearby, and at 2 p.m. several opportunities will be offered to hear dynamic presentations from Ken Ham and even more gospel music in the Center.

Daily admission to the Ark Encounter gives free access to all the concerts and speakers and allows guests to explore the Ark, which at 510 feet long is the largest timber-frame structure in the world. Built according to the dimensions given in the Bible, the Ark features three decks of striking teaching exhibits. Other attractions include the live animal Ararat Ridge Zoo, a new Virtual Reality Experience, movies, family playground, ziplines, family dining at Emzara’s Kitchen, gift shops and more.

“As a big fan of gospel music, I’m thrilled our world-renowned Ark attraction will be hosting this highly ambitious music festival," Ham said. "We expect to welcome visitors from all over the country and even abroad.

“Because each concert is included with general admission to the Ark Encounter, we’re encouraging people to consider purchasing an annual pass for their family so they can attend as many concerts as they wish over the 40 days of music. An annual pass gives families unlimited admission to both the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum, plus free parking.”

Admission prices, discounts, annual passes, hotel information and additional details are available at www.40DaysOfGospelMusic.com. Tickets can be purchased through www.arkencounter.com and www.AbrahamProductions.net or by calling the Ark Encounter toll-free at 855-284-3275.

-Staff report