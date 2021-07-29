NKU Taps Alumna, Thomas More Coach to Lead Women's Golf Team

This story has been updated to include comments from Thomas More University Athletic Director Terry Connor and additional comments from Hyde, as provided by TMU. Her original comments were provided by NKU.

Rachel Hyde is departing Thomas More University to return to her alma mater, Northern Kentucky University, as head coach of the women's golf team.

She will be NKU's first head coach solely to focus on the women's program. She replaces Daryl Landrum who had coached both the men's and women's teams, but who will now only coach the men's team in what will be his 26th season.

“I am excited that Rachel has chosen to rejoin the Norse family,” said Deputy Athletic Director Dan McIver. “As a former Norse student-athlete she has first-hand knowledge of what makes NKU a special place. She has a passion for making an impact in student-athletes lives, both on the course and off. She is student-athlete centered and is committed to providing our women’s golf student-athletes with a positive collegiate athletic experience and preparing them for life after college. I am excited for the future of the program and am looking forward to working with Rachel.”

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to be the Head Women's Golf Coach at Northern Kentucky University, my alma mater,” said Hyde. “I would specifically like to thank my family, the athletic staff at Thomas More University and Daryl Landrum. My husband has been my foundation throughout my coaching career and during this hiring process. I am very fortunate to come from a wonderful family and would not be where I am today if it weren't for my parents, sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Thomas More University has given me many opportunities and I have always felt support from the staff in the athletic department. Daryl Landrum encouraged me as a student-athlete and he continues to do so today.

“Dan McIver and the people I have worked with so far at Northern Kentucky University have been very helpful and I am looking forward to working with them. I hope I can be a positive presence in the lives of the members of the women's golf team and that they will graduate having enjoyed the experience they had as student-athletes at NKU."

Hyde spent the previous six years as head coach at Thomas More, where she guided the Saints to their first-ever Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship in 2016-17, earning PAC Coach of the Year honors. Thomas More also earned the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Division III National Championship, where it finished 22nd.

Hyde was a four-year member of the Norse women’s golf team before graduating in 2013. She spent three seasons as Northern Kentucky’s tpop golfer and is tied for ninth all-time in rounds played and 7th all-time in counting scores.

Hyde also excelled off the course as well. Not only was she co-president of NKU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee during her senior year, she was also honored with the Career Service Award, presented annually to student employees who display academic excellence, character, leadership and service to the athletic department.

"There are not enough nice things that I can say about Thomas More University, specifically the athletic staff and the golf student-athletes," Hyde said in a news release from Thomas More announcing her departure. "I have been fortunate to coach some really great players on the men's and women's golf teams," Hyde said. "I have had the opportunity to see individual and team records broken, athletic and academic honors, conference championships, numerous volunteer hours in the community and many individual accomplishments."

"I know Thomas More will continue to do big things and the golfers will continue to move forward with great achievements," she said.

"We would like to thank Rachel for her six years here at Thomas More elevating both programs on the course and academically," TMU Athletic Director Terry Connor said. "We wish her and her family the best as she returns to her alma mater to build a program like she has here at Thomas More."

