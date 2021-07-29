NKY Sports Hall of Fame to Honor MLB Umpire Randy Marsh, Others at Awards Event

The annual meeting of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will honor Major League Baseball umpire and Covington native Randy Marsh.

Marsh, 72, retired from umpiring games in 2009 and served as director of umpires for MLB through 2019.

The Holmes High School and University of Kentucky graduate called the World Series in 1990, 1997, 1999, 2003, and 2006, and the All-Star Games of 1985, 1988, 1996, and 2006.

He is a member of the NKY Sports Hall of Fame.

The annual meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ludlow Vets Hall (830 Elm Street, Ludlow).

“This is the event that supports the scholarship program. The Hall of Fame tries to give seniors of members a $1,000 scholarship for a semester," Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame President Joe Brennan said.

The event also includes the presentation of awards.

The Bill Cappel Volunteer Award, named for the man who spent over fifty years in sports, will be given to Bill Brauns and Tom Berns.

Brauns served on the board of directors for the Big Steff Foundation which raised over $1 million over thirty years to distribute food and money in Campbell County. He also served the Bellevue Vets for more than 50 years and was involved in the organization's youth programs.

Berns was the Covington Turners basketball coach and also coached knothole baseball. Additionally, Berns served on the board of directors for the Boys Club of American in Kenton and Campbell counties and Greater Cincinnati.

He officiated college basketball games for 33 years, and college football for 32 years.

The Tom Fricke Service Award is named for Fricke in honor of his love of sports and its heritage and preservation, as well as his service on the board at the Behringer-Crawford Museum and was an advocate of its sports exhibits.

The award will be presented to Jason French, the curator of collections at the Behringer-Crawford Museum. He has maintained the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame collection there.

The Pat Scott Achievement Award is named for Scott, who was a member of the Ft. Wayne Daisies in the All-American Baseball League from 1951 to 1953. She was a consultant on the film, A League of Their Own, which dramatized women's baseball during that era.

Scott was elected to the NKY Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and became a member of the board of directors in 2008.

The award will be presented to Donna Murphy, who played basketball at Newport High School from 1972 to 1976 where she was named an All-American. In 1976, she was Kentucky's Miss Basketball, and won most valuable player honors at the 1975 state tournament.

She was a two-time all-Ohio Valley Conference player at Morehead State University and in 1980 was named the OVC's player of the year. Murphy graduated magna cum laude and played professionally with the St. Louis Streak. She later coached at UK, the University of Florida, the University of Memphis, and the University of Cincinnati.

Later, Murphy helped start the women's basketball program at Asbury College in Wilmore. She is currently a professor at Bluegrass Community & Technical College in Lexington.

The James "Tiny" Steffen Humanitarian Award was named for Steffen, who worked to acquire sponsors and door prizes for many events hosted by the NKY Sports Hall of Fame, to which he was inducted in 1994. He was also inducted into the Covington Catholic High School Hall of Fame that year.

The award will be presented to Carrie Judd, Dylan Judd, and Laura Steffen.

Carrie created the website for the NKY Sports Hall of Fame and currently updates its computer operations along with Dylan and Laura. They all work at the annual golf outing, summer reunions and scholarship drives. The trio have supported the Hall for the past 25 years.

