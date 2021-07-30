KY's Shot at a Million Awards Fort Mitchell Resident with Full-Ride Scholarship

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that 14-year old Julian Sandberg from Fort Mitchell has been awarded a full-ride scholarship for his post-secondary education as part of Kentucky's Shot at a Million initiative which aims to increase vaccination rates across the commonwealth.

"I would just like to thank Governor Beshear for this crazy opportunity and my parents for getting me vaccinated," Sandberg said from the podium after the announcement. "And when I got the vaccine, I did it because I wanted my life to be normal again and I wanted to see my friends - and so that fact that I'm standing here today is completely surreal."

Sandberg said he got the vaccine right after the school year ended.

Beshear also spoke about the Delta-Variant of COVID-19, highlighting that it's more contagious than the common cold, the Spanish flu, and smallpox - emphasizing that it's as contagious as the chickenpox.

He continued by encouraging Kentucky residents to get vaccinated if they haven't done so already, and to wear a mask indoors if you live in a county that is seeing a surge in cases - which is most.

"The guidance didn't change, the virus changed," Beshear said. "[Getting vaccinated] is not just the right thing to do, it's the patriotic thing to do."

There will be one more drawing for $1 million for residents over 18 and full-ride scholarships for those under 18 next month on August 27.

-Connor Wall, associate editor