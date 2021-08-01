Five from NKY Appointed to State Boards and Commissions

Governor Andy Beshear announced the appointments of five people form Northern Kentucky to state boards and commissions.

Ft. Mitchell attorney Michael Plummer was named to the Board of Claims.

He is the namesake of Covington-based Michael E. Plummer & Associates. His term on the Board of Claims is through June 29, 2023.

According to its website, the Board of Claims ensures an impartial and fair review of all claims filed by citizens who believe their person or property has been damaged through negligence on the part of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Covington attorney Loren VanDyke Wolff was named to the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Corporation board of directors.

She replaces Bart Porter, whose term expired.

Wolff, who served as interim Covington city manager in 2017, will serve through July 14, 2025.

Jaesook Gilbert, a professor at Northern Kentucky University who lives in Hebron, was reappointed to the Early Childhood Advisory Council. She was previously appointed earlier this year and will now serve a full term through June 30, 2025.

Covington attorney Cara Stewart was named to the State Labor Relations Board.

She is director of policy and advocacy at Kentucky Voices for Health. Stewart replaces Jeffery Smith, whose term has expired. Stewart will serve through April 24, 2025.

Mark Cook, of Covington, was appointed to the State Board of Physical Therapy.

Cook is a physical therapist assistant at St. Elizabeth Healthcare and replaces Christopher Pyles, whose term has expired. Cook will serve through April 30, 2025.

-Staff report

Photo: Kentucky's Governor's Mansion