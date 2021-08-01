Ky. Symphony Brings Music of Spike Jones to Covington, Ft. Thomas

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra (KSO) continues its 27th summer series this coming weekend with a re-creation of the music of Spike Jones in a show titled, "Who Spiked the Symphony 3".

Jones, an American musician and band leader, specialized in spoofs of popular songs of the mid-20th century.

His send-ups incorporated cowbells, car horns, and kooky instruments. In this weekend's show, KSO will mock opera, historical figures, and sporting events.

“The KSO believes that accurately performing nostalgic music of various genres is important to preserving generations and eras of culture and history in a way that makes the past come alive for audiences who have never heard such music," said KSO Music Director James Cassidy. "Ragtime, Vaudeville, swing, R&B, Latin jazz, and disco are but some of the musical styles the KSO regularly explores with its talented professional musicians, while offering truly unique concert experiences.”

This is not the first time that KSO has revisited the style of Spike Jones. In 2003, with the help of Spike Jones, Jr., KSO arranger Terry LaBolt and Carl Mack recreated some of the band leader's original hits.

KSO's performances are authorized by the Trust and Family of Spike Jones, who died in 1965.

The shows are scheduled for Saturday, August 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Devou Park in Covington, and Sunday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Tower Park in Ft. Thomas.

Concessions are available in Covington as is the TANK Shuttle from Covington Catholic starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site in Ft. Thomas.

Bring blankets, picnics or lawn chairs, the KSO said.

Performances are free.

