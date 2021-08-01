New Digital Gift Card Launches to Support Covington Businesses

Renaissance Covington (RCov) announced a new community-based digital gift card.

The Love the Cov eGift Card can be used at participating shops in the community, and allows users to write a personal message to be sent to family, friends, and colleagues via email, text, or through physical distribution.

Recipients of the gift card can then use it at one of nearly three dozen participating merchants in Covington, either in full at one place or across multiple locations.

The gift card will always be available on a mobile device.

The Love the Cov eGift Card is currently accepted at the following businesses:

Behringer-Crawford Museum

The Globe

MKs Totebags*

Bouquet Restuarant*

Grainwell*

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub

Bourbon Haus 1841

Greenline Salon*

Mud Lane Blooms @ Pike St. Pop-Up

Buttercup Cake House*

The Gruff

NRP Tire & Auto

Chops, Cheese & Chives

Gumdrop

Revival Vintage Spirits & Bottle Shop*

Crafts & Vines

Handzy

Rich's Proper Food & Drink

Creative House of Art & Design

Lean Bodies Gym & Yoga Studio*

Save Discount Drugs

EisHaus

Left Bank Coffeehouse

Smoke Justis

Frosthaus

Lil's Bagels

Yankee Doodle Deli

Garden Grove Organics

Lisse Steakhouse*

Glass Monkey

Local Studio 325

The businesses marked with an asterisk are "in progress," meaning that they have started the activation process, but it has not been completed. They should be "activated" in the next week, RCov said.

In a news release, RCov said that the purchase of the Love the Cov eGift Card creates a pool of cash that local businesses in Covington can rely on.

Cards can be purchased here.

-Staff report