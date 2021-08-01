New Digital Gift Card Launches to Support Covington Businesses
Renaissance Covington (RCov) announced a new community-based digital gift card.
The Love the Cov eGift Card can be used at participating shops in the community, and allows users to write a personal message to be sent to family, friends, and colleagues via email, text, or through physical distribution.
Recipients of the gift card can then use it at one of nearly three dozen participating merchants in Covington, either in full at one place or across multiple locations.
The gift card will always be available on a mobile device.
The Love the Cov eGift Card is currently accepted at the following businesses:
Behringer-Crawford Museum
The Globe
MKs Totebags*
Bouquet Restuarant*
Grainwell*
Molly Malone’s Irish Pub
Bourbon Haus 1841
Greenline Salon*
Mud Lane Blooms @ Pike St. Pop-Up
Buttercup Cake House*
The Gruff
NRP Tire & Auto
Chops, Cheese & Chives
Gumdrop
Revival Vintage Spirits & Bottle Shop*
Crafts & Vines
Handzy
Rich's Proper Food & Drink
Creative House of Art & Design
Lean Bodies Gym & Yoga Studio*
Save Discount Drugs
EisHaus
Left Bank Coffeehouse
Smoke Justis
Frosthaus
Lil's Bagels
Yankee Doodle Deli
Garden Grove Organics
Lisse Steakhouse*
Glass Monkey
Local Studio 325
The businesses marked with an asterisk are "in progress," meaning that they have started the activation process, but it has not been completed. They should be "activated" in the next week, RCov said.
In a news release, RCov said that the purchase of the Love the Cov eGift Card creates a pool of cash that local businesses in Covington can rely on.
Cards can be purchased here.
-Staff report