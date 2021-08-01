NKY Next Generation Leader Award Winners Announced

The 2021 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) winners were handed out last week. The annual awards are put on by the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) organization, part of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

They are given to young professionals aged 40 and under for professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact. The event was held at Hotel Covington and the winners were selected from more than 100 applicants from across the region. The applications were then reviewed and narrowed down by a panel of judges to a group of 22 finalists in seven categories based on primary job responsibilities across several industries.

"Growing, attracting and most importantly retaining Northern Kentucky’s talent pool remains a crucial priority for our community," said NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper. "We host the NGLAs to celebrate the accomplishments of our young professionals who are engaged in our region’s well-being and have the desire to stay in their communities and make a difference. I’m so impressed by all of our finalists – they are the key to sustaining success in our region."

The 2021 winners in each category are:

Education Elsheika Pennerman, Beechwood High School Entrepreneurship Mark Ramler, Mansion Hill Properties Medical & Healthcare Services Angela Brunemann, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Professional Services Ryan McLane, DBL Law Public Relations, Media and Marketing Lauren Vogel, Scooter Media Public Service and Community Based Organizations Jessica Fette, City of Erlanger

Skilled Trades & Technology

Hannah Lowen, New Riff Distilling

In addition to those awards, the 2021 NKYP Legend Award was presented to Shannan Boyer, president and founder of Covington-based Scooter Media. The NKYP Legend Award is given to a community leader that has continued to inspire leadership and career success among young professionals throughout their career.

“The NGLAs are an important time to stop and recognize the exceptional, up and coming leaders of our region who are helping to build a better Northern Kentucky,” said Amanda Johannemann, director of talent strategies, NKYP. “Congratulations to all of our finalists. Whether you ultimately won or not, you all continue to inspire us, and I cannot wait to see what you accomplish next.”

-Staff report

Photos provided