Report of Covington Shooting Now Investigated as "Swatting" Incident

Covington Police were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Saturday after a call was made that a woman had been shot and more violence could be forthcoming.

Police and fire crews arrived, blocking the street in the Peaselburg neighborhood near St. Augustine Church.

The way the call came in, it was stated that the caller had just shot his wife in the head and was threatening to shoot police as they arrived. The caller told dispatchers that he had a handgun and a rifle, and identified as one of the residents of the home on Jefferson.

But now police believe the call was the result of a hoax that followed an online argument between a teenaged resident of the home and someone else who has yet to be identified publicly.

Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Valenti told The River City News on Sunday that the department is investigating it as a "swatting" incident, the act of calling emergency responders to someone else's address without cause.

"The Jefferson call was a false report made by a third party who was not on scene," Valenti said.

Police determined that a 17-year old resident of the Jefferson home had been in an online argument with an unknown subject who stated that he knows how to pull IP addresses and has called in "swatting" incidents in the past.

Valenti said that it is unknown whether the other person who made the call is in Covington. "It may not even be our case," he said. "Jurisdiction is determined at the origin, which is not necessarily the same place as where it was carried out."

The investigation, he said, was ongoing.

This story may be updated when more information is known.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Police and fire crews on Jefferson Ave. on Saturday night (RCN)