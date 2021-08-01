Thomas More Names Dursotck Interim Golf Head Coach

Thomas More University named Erin Durstock as interim head men's and women's golf coach on Friday, following the resignation of Rachel Hyde who was named head women's golf coach at Northern Kentucky University.

Durstock, of Ft. Wright, graduated from Notre Dame Academy and NKU, where she played golf for four years.

During her final season for the Norse, she averaged a career low 81.5 strokes per round before COVID-19 abruptly ended the season.

"I am thrilled and grateful to continue working with Thomas More University and the athletes here," said Durstock. "Coach Hyde has built the program to what it is today and has been the best mentor I could have asked for. I know I have very big shoes to fill, and I am excited for the opportunity."

Durstock served as the graduate assistant during the 2020-21 campaign for the Saints, helping to oversee three All-American scholars, one first team All-Conference, one second team All-Conference, and one NAIA Ping All-Region member.

"We are thrilled to have Erin take over as interim head coach," TMU Athletic Director Terry Connor said. "She was instrumental in having three All-American scholars and two All-Conference. Erin is young and eager to get started, we are excited to see what she can do."

The men's golf team will return to the course on August 29, where they will compete in the Quaker Fall Kick Off, while the women return on September 4 for the Indiana Wesleyan University Fall Kick Off.

-Staff report

