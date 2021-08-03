Erlanger Logistics Firm Expands to West Coast

An Erlanger-based logistics company announced that it is expanding to the west coast.

IPS Logistix completed the expansion of its newest fulfillment center this week in Commerce, California, just outside Los Angeles.

The company said that the move better positions it for third-party logistics selling platforms for international markets.

The new fulfillment center is an 8,000-sq. ft. building in the L.A. industrial zone that could be operational by the third quarter of this year, the company said.

“We are excited to be expanding our presence to the west coast less than one year after opening our meaningful east coast operations,” said Whitney Lyell, vice president of operations at IPS Logistix. “These expansion investments are advancing our international & interconnected e-commence strategy, which allows our clients the ability to engage and grow with us.”

The company said that it now has two-day ground coverage of more than 80% of U.S. zip codes and will now offer better services to domestic and international clients.

The company previously expanded into Fords, New Jersey, and also expanded its home base operations at Port of CVG in Erlanger last year.

-Staff report