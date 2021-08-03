Hebron Man Charged with Arson Says God Told Him to Do It

A Hebron man faces a felony charge after his home was allegedly intentionally set on fire Tuesday morning.

The Hebron Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of North Bend Road shortly after 3 a.m. after receiving a report of a home on fire.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office also responded.

Charles E. Mullins, 65, owner of the home, met sheriff's deputies in his driveway.

According to the sheriff's office, Mullins admitted that he intentionally set his own home on fire by first turning on the stove's gas burners and then pouring gasoline around the structure.

Mullins said, according to investigators, that he then lit a piece of paper on fire and threw it on the gasoline which ignited home.

The sheriff's office said that in his confession, Mullins said that God directed him to start the fire and then flee Kentucky.

The home is in a heavily wooded area in close proximity to another residence and several businesses.

There were no reported injuries.

Mullins lives alone and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Mullins was lodged at the Boone County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 bond. He is charged with third degree arson.

