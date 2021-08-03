Mask Requirement at NKU Regardless of Vaccination Status Starts Wednesday

Northern Kentucky University will require face masks in all indoor settings starting Wednesday, August 4.

In a letter to the campus community, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil cited "the relatively low level of fully vaccinated individuals in our region" and "the risk of infection with the Delta variant of COVID-19" as being very high locally, for the requirement.

The requirement applies to all, regardless of vaccination status.

"NKU is providing reusable masks to all faculty, staff, and students," Cecil wrote. "Reusable masks will be available using your NKU All Card from the Student Union Information Desk (2nd Floor) during normal building hours. Supplies may be limited."

Limited quantities of disposable masks may be available at the Welcome Center, Student Union and University Center Information Desks, Steely Library Distribution Desk, and Campus Recreation during normal business hours, the note said.

Meanwhile, Cecil encouraged the campus community to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The current growth in infections underscores the urgency of increasing the number of vaccinated individuals in our region," he wrote. "The vaccines are safe and effective in preventing serious disease. Please get vaccinated if you have not done so already."

The campus is offering vaccines at no charge, even for non-Kentucky residents.

Call 859-572-5650 or email hcsw@nku.edu for an appointment.

"Even as we encourage vaccination, please continue to respect the privacy of others in our campus community by refraining from asking about individuals’ vaccination status," Cecil wrote.

"The rising spike of Delta variant cases should remind us all that we are still not clear of the global pandemic. While safe and effective vaccines have created opportunities for more normal operations on our campus, we must still monitor the situation and be ready to adapt quickly to changing circumstances. The only way to ease restrictions is to increase the vaccination rate on our campus and in the region. Our situation will change for the better as more people get vaccinated."

-Staff report