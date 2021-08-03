NKY Nonprofits Receive Support of $62,000 in Grants

Horizon Community Funds announced that it has deployed $62,000 across six nonprofits for their work in Northern Kentucky through its Community Impact Fund.

The following nonprofits received funds:

Adopt A Class: received $6,000 to expand their program, which connects businesses and civic groups with students in economically challenged schools, into Ockerman Elementary in Florence. The expansion will add mentors to 500 students.

The Catalytic Fund: received $10,000 to support its Impact Investment Program, which attracts quality place-based real estate investments to Northern Kentucky’s river cities that result in both regional economic development (job and talent attraction) and local community development (improving quality of life and place for low- and moderate-income residents).

Covington Partners: received $10,000 to support its Individual Strength Plan, which is a goal-setting activity completed after students identify their unique character strength profile and includes an academic goal, a resiliency goal (how to address a life challenge) and an altruism goal (how to serve others).

Gateway Community and Technical College: received $7,500 to support the River City Promise Scholarship Program, a three-pronged approach to supporting Pell-eligible students who are graduates of the river city high schools. These students will 1) receive a scholarship to cover tuition, 2) receive assistance from a dedicated service center, and 3) benefit from a reduced tuition rate at Northern Kentucky University upon completion of the associate’s degree at Gateway.

Northern Kentucky Education Council: received $13,500 to support its One to One Reading Program, which equips students in first through third grade and their families with tools to build literacy.

Refugee Connect: received $15,000 to support its Northern Kentucky Community Navigator Program, which provides native language support to guide families in accessing resources and services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The program is staffed by trained refugee and immigrant community leaders who are representative of the populations served by the organization.

“I can’t emphasize this enough- Northern Kentuckians are in great hands with the nonprofits that serve our community,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “We know these grants will make the highest and best use of donor dollars in Northern Kentucky, and will impact areas of education, workforce, and economic development at a time when impact is critically needed, and for years to come. The Community Impact Fund is our most flexible fund to support Northern Kentucky needs as they arise, and I encourage the community, our giving community, to make your donation of any size today.”

Each funded project is also closely focused on lifting all Northern Kentuckians, reaching historically under-resourced communities in the area.

“We are grateful to Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky for their very generous support of our River City Promise Scholarship. Since its launch in the Fall of 2020, 98 students have begun their journey to a better life through our River City Promise partnership with Northern Kentucky University," said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway Community & Technical College President/CEO. "This donation signifies the importance of this program in our community.”

The Community Impact Fund, which operates separately from the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, provides an annual flexible grant opportunity that provides resources for nonprofits that accelerate change, innovate solutions, and leverage partnerships and resources in Northern Kentucky. The Community Impact Fund relies on individual donors, business partnerships, and other support to bring grant opportunities to Northern Kentucky.

“We will impact Northern Kentucky lives not with our opinions on the quality of education, job training or business development, but with our actions,” said Kit Andrews, Horizon Community Funds Grantmaking Committee Chair. “Please join us! The Horizon Community Funds team knows the pulse of the non-profit community and offers help where it's most needed, but only through the generosity of kind people like you!”

Information on the 2022 Community Impact Fund grant cycle will be available at the end of this year.

The community is encouraged to donate to the Community Impact Fund by:

Visiting www.horizonfunds.org

Mailing a check made payable to Horizon Community Funds (memo: NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund): 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011

-Staff report