Beacon Cuts Ribbon on New Crestview Hills Office

Beacon Orthopeadics & Sports Medicine cut the ribbon recently at its new location in Crestview Hills.

It is located on Chancellor Drive.

"It’s great to have you in our city and expanding in Northern Kentucky,” said Crestview Hills Mayor Paul Meier during a ribbon cutting ceremony that was attended by Beacon leadership, physicians and staff, along with representatives of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and members of the Edgewood Fire/EMS, which along with the city of Fort Mitchell, provides emergency services to Crestview Hills.

Mayor Meier presented Beacon with a proclamation declaring July 28 as Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Day in Crestview Hills.

“Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine delivers specialized and advanced care to professional and student athletes as well as the general public,” the proclamation reads. “Beacon … physicians specialize in general orthopaedic surgery, total joint replacements, arthroscopic surgery, spine medicine and surgery, sports medicine and more. Beacon is a welcome addition to the Crestview Hills business and medical community.”

"We have a lot of room to grow and expand in Crestview Hills, so we are excited about our opportunities here," said Beacon CEO Andy Blankemeyer. "We are thrilled to be in the city and expand our footprint in Northern Kentucky."

Beacon’s Crestview Hills office is led by John J. Larkin, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon who joined Beacon in April.

“Beacon’s expansion at location is a great opportunity for us by providing more convenience and access to our current and future patients,” Dr. Larkin said. “I have been an integral part of the Crestview Hills community for several years, and Beacon looks forward to being a part of the community for many years to come.”

Beacon's existing Northern Kentucky care center is located at 600 Rodeo Drive in Erlanger while a new Campbell County care center is being developed by Ashley Builders Group at 775 Alexandria Pike in Fort Thomas that is scheduled to open in early 2022.

With the opening of Crestview Hills, Beacon now has 15 care centers throughout the region.

