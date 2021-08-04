Buff City Soap Opening at Newport Plaza

A new location of Buff City Soap is set to open on Thursday at Newport Plaza.

The Southern-based lifestyle brand previously opened a new shop in Florence in April.

The Newport location is found at 92 Carothers Road.

Buff City Soap is known for its plant-based products and in-store makery where customers can select their ingredients and watch their personalized soaps, bath bombs, body butter, laundry soap, and other products be made in front of them.

Each store has more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products so customers can try something new with every visit.

As part of the shop's opening weekend, the first 50 people who visit the new Newport store Thursday, August 5 through Sunday, August 8, will receive free soap for a year.

-Staff report

Image provided