Metropolitan Club Announces 2021 Roebling Society Members

The Metropolitan Club is a sponsor of The River City News

The Metropolitan Club announced the newest members of its 2021 Roebling Society Class.

The private Covington club atop RiverCenter launched the society in 2018 to bring in a new generation of members, young professionals from across the region with a diverse mix of voices and talents.

A committee comprised of current Roebling Society members identifies and nominates individuals to the next class, and the Metropolitan Club’s board of governors sponsors and supports the joining members.

The following individuals make up the 2021 Roebling Society Class:

• Nicole Armstrong, Founder & CEO, Queen City Certified

• Bridget Behrmann, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

• Tami Blevins, Postsecondary Transition Coordinator, GEAR UP Kentucky

• Anthony Bradford, Principle, A.M. Titan Group

• Kate Chard, Ph.D., CEO & Founder, Terrace Metrics

• Susan Claus, Director of Marketing, GMi Companies

• Mark Collier, CEO, Living Media

• Jennifer Danner, Director of Operations, Covington Business Council

• Jeanetta Darno, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, UC Health

• Zaria Davis, Director & Chief of Staff to the Legal Office, Pretrial Justice Institute

• Stacy Fehrenbach, Director of Marketing, Mailender, Inc.

• Ken Foisy, Associate Attorney, Taft/

• Jodi Funke, Co-Owner, Willow Creek Developers & Builders

• Danielle Ivory, Senior VP of Operations, Ohio National Financial Services

• Megan Jackson, Development Director, Master Provisions

• Nick Jackson, Founder & CEO, NickJacksonSpeaks.com

• Tom Jaracz, Junior Partner, Premier Planning Group

• Kevin Johnson, Vice President of Sales-Cincinnati, APG Office Furnishings

• Amanda Johnson, Associate Attorney, Taft/

• Meg Koehl

• Sarah Grace Mohr, Chief Operating Office, Mackey

• Sasha Naiman, Deputy Director/Attorney, Ohio Justice & Policy Center

• Christopher Owens, Risk Advisor, Taylor Oswald

• Adrienne Ruebusch, Vice President of Business Development, Miller Valentine Group

• Tiffany Porter Shabazz, Officer of Advancement & Strategic Partnerships, The Christ College of Nursing & Health Sciences

• Jennifer Sheffel, Treasury Manager, Peter Cremer North America

• Kat Steiner, Chief Giving Officer, Meals On Wheels of Southwestern Ohio & Northern Kentucky

• Allison Sternad; Director of Marketing & Sustainability, Melink Corporation

• Austin Stevenson, Associate Attorney, Strauss & Troy

• Siobhan Taylor, President & CEO, DePaul Christo Rey High School

• Scott Taylor, Senior VP, Commercial Real Estate Relationship Manager, Huntington Bank

• Audrey Treasure, Executive Director, Workforce Innovation Center, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber

• Dr. Victoria Vogelgesang, Educator, Chatfield College

• Tammy Waldron, Director, Higher Education, Christ College of Nursing

• Will Weber, President & CEO, SouthBank Partners

• Nikki Williams, VP, Community Relations, Community Action Agency-Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming so many talented and diverse leaders to the Metropolitan Club,” said Nancy Grayson, chair of the board of governors for the Metropolitan Club. “We look forward to them adding to the new energy and excitement the Club is experiencing, as well as their individual contributions to improving our region.”

Having recently completed a full renovation, Metropolitan Club has been Greater Cincinnati’s and Northern Kentucky’s most unique and distinctive business and social Club, with a mission of connecting communities in the region through giving back, under the vision of Business Matters, Community Matters and Belonging Matters.

The Metropolitan Club proudly supports local organizations and has contributed more than $1.6 million to several charitable organizations since the Club’s founding in 1991. The Club shares equally 70 percent of its bottom line results with three not-for-profit associations: Life Learning Center, UpSpring and Be Concerned. Discover more at MetropolitanClub.net and follow us at @MetClubCov.

