Taylor Mill Native Carly Pearce Becomes Member of Grand Ole Opry

Country music singer and Taylor Mill native was inducted Tuesday as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, one of the industry's most treasured honors.

Country star Trisha Yearwood welcomed Pearce into the Opry family in an event that will broadcast on Circle Television on Saturday, August 14.

During the show, Carly was introduced on stage by Opry member Jeannie Seely who shared, “Carly has all the obvious wonderful traits, but she has that one extra thing, determination. She has the sincerest dedication and strongest work ethic of anyone I’ve ever known in my life. And she never strayed from her path of wanting to be a member of the Opry.”

Carly then performed her single “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” followed by a duet with Trisha Yearwood performing Yearwood's hit “How Do I Live.”

“This is a very special place, and when you are invited it’s an invitation to the family. So, with much pride and joy, Carly you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry," Yearwood said.

“What makes this family something special to be a part of is you can have hit records and sell out shows, but all of that can fade and this is something I will have forever," Pearce said. "It’s a stage to sing on, a circle to stand in and a forever family. This is super special to me. All I ever wanted to do was sing country music. This isn’t another accolade or feather in my cap but a promise that I will do my due diligence to make sure the circle is never broken.”

Pearce performed "Dear Miss Loretta", an acknowledgement she wrote to one of her profound influences and debuted on the Opry stage, Loretta Lynn, a fellow Kentuckian.

Another Kentucky country music star, Patty Loveless, joins Pearce on an upcoming album, 29: Written in Stone, to be released in September.

Pearce, who has performed on the Opry more than 85 times, was completely astounded when Opry member Dolly Parton extended the membership invitation in June. Led to believe she was filming a promotional video for Dollywood, where Carly performed as a teenager, Parton interrupted the taping to deliver the good news.

Pearce is slated to perform in Newport on September 2. The City of Taylor Mill hopes to honor her with signs in the city around that time.

She left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to pursue her childhood dream and reached the top of the charts with her platinum-selling #1-single Every Little Thing.

