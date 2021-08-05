Free Comic Book Day Returns to Comic Book World

Free Comic Book Day is celebrated on Saturday, August 14, and Comic Book World in Florence is participating.

“Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. Bringing everyone together, finding books for everyone to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages—children, teens, and adults—sharing our passion for comics is incredible,” said Priscilla Craddock, manager of Comic Book World. “Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, come to Comic Book World on August 14 and let us help you find the perfect book. There are so many amazing comics this year and we can’t wait to share them.”

Free Comic Book Day is celebrating its twentieth year and Comic Book World has participated in all of them. The Florence store is celebrating its 40th year in business.

Horror comic artist Mark Kidwell be at the store that day.

“I have a couple of favorites in the Free Comic Book Day 2021 line up that I am so excited to share, Craddock said. "For grown-ups, we have Enter the House of Slaughter from Boom Comics. It’s already a hot book and it’s not even out yet! Plus, it’s such a great read! For the younger set, Marvel Comics has a great looking Avengers Hulk team-up book with a great story and art! I am sure there’s a comic book for everyone.

“Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment for readers of all ages to dive into as imagination comes to life. Whether it be popular comics, film, television shows, or video games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”



Regular updates, information about comic books, and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are all online at www.freecomicbookday.com. The local shop said to check its website at www.comicbookworld.co m as a couple of potential guest artists have not yet fully confirmed.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Comic Book World is located at 7130 Turfway Road in Florence.

-Staff report

Photo via Facebook