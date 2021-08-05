NKY Chamber Announces New Board, Chairman

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced its 2021/22 board of directors, including the new chairman, Garren Colvin, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Colvin replaces HSD Metrics CEO Dan Cahill as chairman.

In the announcement, the chamber board said that it will focus on three strategic imperatives: 1) growing, attracting, and retaining talent; 2) uniting the region to advocate for an improved economy; and 3) building an inclusive business community.

The chamber said that its new board is the most diverse in the organization's 52-year history.

“I am honored to serve in this role and humbled to have been selected to lead the next chapter of the NKY Chamber’s history," Colvin said. "The incoming board that will be serving with me consists of the most diverse collection of talented individuals and industries from throughout the region, which is especially important because we must have a team that represents everyone within our community in order to achieve the vision for what we aspire to be as a business community.

"Together, we will focus and drive the three strategic imperatives to ensure our region is a place where all people can come with new ideas, grow, thrive and call NKY home.”

Members of the 2021/2022 NKY Chamber Board of Directors include:

Executive Committee

· Garren Colvin, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Chair

· Dan Cahill, HSD Metrics, Past Chair

· Geralyn Isler, Business Benefits Insurance Solutions, Secretary

· Jason Payne, Republic Bank, Treasurer

· John Hawkins, MPI Consulting

· Barb Johnson, Wells Fargo Advisors

· Brady Jolly, Jolly Enterprises

· Ray Takigiku, Bexion

· Jay Wuest, PNC Bank

Program Chairs

· Shelley Funke Frommeyer, FFR Wealth Team - Vice-Chair Women's Initiative

· Patrick Hughes, DBL Law Vice-Chair Public Affairs

· Melissa Lutz, Champlin Architecture - Vice-Chair Membership and Events

· Claire Parsons, Adams Law - Vice-Chair Leadership Advisory Council

· Kristen Smitherman-Voltaire, Turner Construction - Vice-Chair Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

· Francisco (Paco) Tell, Perfetti VanMelle - Vice-Chair Workforce

Board Members

· Ellen Bates, Brighton Center

· Gaby Batshoun, Global Business Solutions

· Matt Bowen, Fidelity Investments

· Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

· Julie Brazil, Gravity Diagnostics

· Cara Brooks, Duke Energy

· Carri Chandler, St. Elizabeth Foundation

· Joseph Chillo, Thomas More University

· Lee Crume, Tri-ED

· Richard Field, Post Glover

· Fernando Figueroa, Gateway Community & Technical College

· Karen Finan, One NKY Alliance

· Michael Hall, CITI

· Ryan Heitkamp, ARMOR USA

· Paul Hemmer, Paul Hemmer Company

· John Hengelbrok, Baker Stamping

· Dan Janka, Mazak

· Julie Kirkpatrick, meetNKY, Northern Kentucky CVB

· Priya Klocek, Consultant on the Go

· Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann, Kenton County Fiscal Court

· Jim Lokesak, Skyline Chili

· Laura Lyons, ATech Automotive Tech

· Candace McGraw, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

· Mayor Paul Meier, City of Crestview Hills

· Judge Executive Gary Moore, Boone County Fiscal Court

· Chris Owens, Taylor Oswald

· Judge Executive Steve Pendery, Campbell County Fiscal Court

· Erin Rolfes, Kroger

· Billy Santos, Truist

· John Sieg, Fifth Third Bank

· Robb Smith, Bellevue Independent Schools (NKCES)

· David Spaulding, Turner Construction Company

· Brian Todd, Clark Schaefer Hackett

· Ashish Vaidya, Northern Kentucky University

· Caroline Weltzer, Viox & Viox

· Anna Wolf, TiER1 Performance Solutions

“As we look to improve our economy, promote businesses, and advocate for our members locally, nationally and statewide, we are thrilled to have Garren Colvin lead us,” Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper said. “His leadership and guidance throughout the pandemic were instrumental to our region’s perseverance, well-being, and success. He is the perfect choice to guide our region’s most influential business organization. The strategic imperatives he has set forth reflect our Board’s commitment to ensuring our region is rich with opportunity for all. He is well regarded around the state and has strong relationships with elected officials at all levels.”

Cooper thanked outgoing chairman Cahill for his service.

“We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge Dan Cahill’s incredible service and leadership during one of the most challenging times in the NKY Chamber’s history. Dan served two phenomenal terms to lead us through the pandemic. The work we were able to accomplish under his guidance will provide a great foundation upon which we now can expand,” Cooper said. “Thanks to Dan, the Northern Kentucky business community is well-positioned for future success.”

The transition of Board Chair from Cahill to Colvin will become effective September 1.