Section of Licking Pike to Close Again Next Week

Part of Licking Pike (KY 9) will be closed again next week as it was Tuesday through Friday this week as work crews continue their efforts on the floodgate.

The road will be closed between Aspen Court in Wilder and West 12th Street in Newport, Monday through Friday, August 9-13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local traffic will have access, but no access through the floodgate area.

The signed detour will be KY 9 to KY 1632 (Moock Road) to U.S. 27 to KY 1120 to KY 9.

-Staff report

Image via PDS