Women's Addiction Recovery Center to Open in Owenton

A new addiction recovery center will open in Owenton on Monday.

Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) is opening its newest residential drug and alcohol treatment center for women, Eagle Creek Recovery Center. It will fill a void as the closes residential facility for women is at least thirty minutes away, the company said.

Located at the former Synergy Healthcare building off Roland Avenue, Eagle Creek Recovery Center will provide all levels of care with stabilization, residential treatment services, internship programs and career opportunities for women with substance use disorders (SUD).

ARC has worked closely with developers over the last several months to fully restore the property and is excited to bring its nationally recognized "Crisis to Career" model, which focuses on treatment with an end goal, to a new community, a news release said.

"Helping those in recovery find hope is key to their long-term wellbeing and success. Hope motivates people to fully engage in and complete their treatment and then go on to lead healthy, fulfilling, purposeful lives," said ARC CEO Tim Robinson, a former prosecutor who founded the treatment organization after dealing with his own addiction. "Our programs give individuals in recovery a foundation for hope and a future.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer women sought treatment, the company said. However, as Kentucky’s economy has reopened, more women’s beds are needed. To help meet that need, Eagle Creek Recovery Center will open with an initial 16 beds devoted to women. Once fully operational, Eagle Creek will have the opportunity to serve nearly 100 women daily who are suffering from addiction and will employ an estimated 45 individuals.

“ARC is the best in the business, and they will no doubt be a great community partner,” said Owen County Judge/Executive Casey Ellis. “We not only look forward to their success, but most importantly to the impact they will make in so many lives.”

“The city is very excited to have ARC here in our community. We are looking forward to the current and future job opportunities that have already and will be created, as well as being a place of healing through faith-based recovery for the Northern Kentucky region,” said Owenton Mayor Adam Gaines.

Women will receive clinical programming paired with counseling provided by licensed counselors and peer support groups led by state-certified peer support specialists. State-certified case managers will also work with each client to improve their recovery environment by addressing family, educational, housing and vocational needs.

Medical care will also be provided, with each client receiving a full medical evaluation within their first 24 hours of arrival. Physicians, nurse practitioners and registered nurses all serve key integral roles in ARC’s model of care to ensure all client medical needs are met and addressed.

“We are committed to providing individualized treatment on demand to women in every stage of life and giving them the tools they need to be healthy community members, now and in the years to come,” said Paige Ross, ARC’s vice president of healthcare operations.

For more information on Eagle Creek, visit arccenters.com.

ARC accepts all Kentucky Medicaid plans (United Healthcare Community Plan of Kentucky, WellCare, Humana CareSource, Aetna Better Health for Kentucky, Passport Health Plan, and Anthem) and most private insurances.

-Staff report